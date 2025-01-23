Gauchos swept by UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' 25 points helped UCSD defeat UCSB 77-63 on Thursday.

Tait-Jones shot 9 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Nordin Kapic shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tritons complete the regular season sweep of UCSB.

Deuce Turner led the way for the Gauchos (12-7, 4-4) with 16 points. Stephan Swenson added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for UCSB. Kenny Pohto had nine points and eight rebounds.

