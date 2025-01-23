Skip to Content
Gauchos swept by UC San Diego

Deuce Turner scored 16 points in the loss
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' 25 points helped UCSD defeat UCSB 77-63 on Thursday.

Tait-Jones shot 9 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Nordin Kapic shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tritons complete the regular season sweep of UCSB.

Deuce Turner led the way for the Gauchos (12-7, 4-4) with 16 points. Stephan Swenson added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for UCSB. Kenny Pohto had nine points and eight rebounds.

(Article courtesy of Data Skrive)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

