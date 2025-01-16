Encore performance for Swenson who makes 2nd straight buzzer-beater to lift UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sequel was just as good as the original.

UCSB guard Stephan Swenson sank a three-pointer as time expired as the Gauchos celebrated a 66-63 home win over UC Riverside.

Swenson was mobbed by his teammates for the second straight game as the graduate transfer beat Cal Poly with a three-pointer at the buzzer last Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

After trailing 28-23 at halftime, UCSB found their shooting stroke in the second half.

Cole Anderson made all four of his three-pointers in the second half and he finished with 18 points.

(Cole Anderson made 7-of-8 shots for the Gauchos.)

With the game tied, Anderson put UCSB up 63-60 with a three-pointer with just :58 seconds left.

It stayed that way until Barrington Hargress tied it with a three-pointer with just 5 seconds to go.

UCSB did not call a time out as Swenson raced up the floor, pulled up and delivered another game-winning shot as the Gauchos improved to 4-2 in the Big West and 12-5 overall.