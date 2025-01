They are 0-7 in league this year and have dropped 45 straight Big West games.

Cal Poly has not won a Big West game since late December of 2022.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly scored a season low in points in a 65-54 home loss to UC Davis.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.