Buzzer-beating three-pointer by Swenson sends UCSB past Cal Poly for a 15th straight time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Stephan Swenson called game at the buzzer for the UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team (11-5, 3-2 Big West) as they downed Cal Poly 75-72 in the first leg of the Blue-Green rivalry. After tying the game at 72, Swenson dribbled the ball up the court looking to set up the offense, instead he dribbled down the clock took a setback three and sent the Gauchos home with their fourth straight win.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

I am so proud of our guys toughness tonight," said Pasternack. "The entire team really competed hard and were rewarded for it. It's also nice to get a big road win."

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara opened the game strong with Kenny Pohto scoring the first points on a layup assisted by Max Murrell, setting the tone early. Stephan Swenson contributed significantly during the half, scoring five consecutive points, including a fast-break layup following his own steal at the 16:12 mark. Later in the half, Cole Anderson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the second one assisted by Jason Fontenet II, extending the lead to 27-14. UC Santa Barbara maintained control throughout the half, ending with a 34-25 lead over the Mustangs.

Out of the break, the Gauchos opened the second half with a strong performance, highlighted by Kenny Pohto's dunk and Stephan Swenson's 3-pointer, which helped extend their lead. Jason Fontenet II contributed significantly and Cole Anderson added a crucial 3-pointer to help maintain the team's momentum. Despite the Mustangs' efforts down the stretch, UC Santa Barbara walked away with the victory. With 15 seconds left and no timeouts, Swenson dribbled the ball up the floor and took a last second shot from deep. As time expired the ball went through the basket giving the Gauchos a 75-72 a win.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

Cole Anderson shot the ball exceptionally tonight. The senior tied his season-high with 18 points and tied his career-high of six made three point baskets. With the six makes he now climbs even higher in the Gaucho record book for career three pointers, he is now tied for eighth all time.

Stephan Swenson also made six three pointers. Swenson and Anderson combined for 12 of the Gauchos 15 made three point shots.

Max Murrell found his shot in the game scoring a season-high 12 points in the win.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will return to The Thunderdome next Thursday, Jan. 16 to host UC Riverside in more Big West action. The Gauchos and Highlanders will tip off at 7 p.m. with the game being streamed through Spectrum Sportsnet.

(Courtesy UCSB Athletics)