Balanced attack leads Gauchos over Bakersfield

Stephan Swenson helps UCSB get to 2-2 in the Big West
today at 11:02 pm
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jason Fontenet II scored a team-high 17 points as UCSB defeated Cal-State Bakersfield 78-66.

Fontenet was one of four Gauchos starters to score in double-figures.

(Kenny Pohto was one of four Gauchos to score in double-figures. Entenza Design).

Kenny Pohto tallied 16 points, Cole Anderson had 14 points and Max Murrell scored 11 points.

(Max Murrell makes one of his 3 three-pointers. Entenza Design).

UCSB led 44-29 at half and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

UCSB is 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Big West.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

