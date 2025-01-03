Swenson leads Gauchos to first Big West win of the season

HONOLULU, Hawai'i. - The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team (9-5, 1-2 Big West) picked up their first Big West win of the season with a 64-61 win against the host, Rainbow Warriors Thursday night. The Gauchos were led by Stephan Swenson's 21-point outing after a one game hiatus.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNACK

"It's all about getting better each day for us," said Pasternack. "I thought our guys competed hard tonight and valued each possession, having only nine turnovers."

HOW IT HAPPENED

A slow start to the contest saw just eight total points five minutes into the game. As the game continued on, the two sides blew right through the under 16 minute timeout trading baskets and the shots began to fall. Just about half way though the first half the Gauchos gained their first lead after a three pointer by Stephan Swenson. A three pointer by Deuce Turner on their next possession grew the lead to four, but after that both teams went cold again with the next made basket coming almost five minutes after the Turner three. For the final few minutes of the first half both sides again traded baskets, but at the end of the first 20 the Blue and Gold took a 31-28 lead to the break.

Out of the break the Gauchos extended their lead to four but a 6-0 run by the Rainbow Warriors saw them regain the lead. Down just two the game flipped back in the Gauchos favor as they went on their own 15-0. The Rainbow Warriors did not go away quietly. After a six minute scoring drought the Warriors slowly crept back into the game and then went on a six point run to cut the Gaucho lead to three. The Blue and Gold maintained their one possession lead coming down the stretch. As the game dipped under one minute the Gauchos held on to a 61-58 lead. After Hawai'i hit one of two free throws they were forced to start fouling UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos, like the Rainbow Warriors hit one of two free throws which allowed Hawai'i to get within one after a basket with under five seconds. Stephan Swenson stepped to the line and hit 3-of-4 free throws to help the Gauchos to a 64-61 win.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

Stephan Swenson tied two season-highs with 21 points and seven assists in the win over Hawai'i. The Gauchos are 5-2 when Swenson recorded at least five assists in a game.

Ben Shtolzberg also tied a season-high with nine points, while grabbing a season high four rebounds.

This is the first game the Gauchos have won when shooting under 40-percent from the field since December 21, 2022 against Appalachian State. The Gauchos have shot under 40-percent just five times since that contest, a span of 69 games.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will have a week to prepare for Cal State Bakersfield as they the Roadrunners on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Gauchos and 'Runners will tip off at 7 p.m. inside The Thunderdome.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)