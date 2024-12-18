Gauchos lose at LMU on late 3-point play

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Jevon Porter converted a three-point play with :17 seconds left as Loyola Marymount edged UCSB 60-58.

The Gauchos Jason Fontenet II and Colin Smith missed three-point attempts in the final seconds as UCSB falls to 7-4 on the season.

UCSB opened the game on a 15-3 run but LMU answered right back and had it tied at 19.

The Lions led 33-30 at half.

The second half went back-and-forth and the Gauchos grabbed a one-point lead at 58-57 on an offensive rebound and bucket by Kenny Pohto with :57 seconds remaining.

Will Johnston missed inside but the Lions retained possession on a tie-up rebound.

That set the stage for Porter to be the hero.

Stephan Swenson led UCSB with 15 points while Fontenet II and Pohto each tallied 12 points.

LMU got a game-high 15 points from Caleb Stone-Carrawell.