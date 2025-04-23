Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces next year’s event dates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4 through February 15, 2026 it was announced Wednesday.

"There is nothing better than the theatre experience as we just saw with our 40th anniversary. With the upcoming inauguration of our new state of the art Film Center just in time for the 41st SBIFF, we can’t wait to celebrate cinema with you again," explained Roger Durling, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Official events for the 41st iteration of the film-focused festival include screenings, filmmaker question and answer events, industry panels, and celebrity tributes at three locations: the historic Arlington Theatre, the SBIFF's Riviera Theatre, and the soon-to-be renovated and newest addition to the SBIFF venues, the SBIFF Film Center.

Passes for the event will go on sale in August at a 25 percent discount and the full SBIFF lineup will be announced January of 2026 shared the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Your News Channel has a dedicated webpage for all the latest information about the community event as well as highlights from previous iterations.