Cal Poly erases 23-point second half deficit and wins in overtime to stun Denver

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -Graduate guard Jarred Hyder scored a career high 29 points – and matched a Cal Poly men's basketball program record with eight three-pointers – as the Mustangs, after trailing Denver by 23 early in the second half, prevailed with a 95-94 overtime victory inside Mott Athletics Center Tuesday evening.

Graduate guard Owen Koonce added 21 points for Cal Poly (6-7), which trailed Denver (6-8), 59-36, with 15 minutes to play before outscoring the Pioneers, 40-17, to close regulation as the Mustangs shot 57.7 (15-for-26) percent during the second half.

Spurring the comeback was a 21-2 run during which Hyder knocked down four three-pointers as Cal Poly closed its deficit to 61-57 with seven-and-a-half minutes to play.

Still trailing by five with 84 seconds to go, Cal Poly received a pair of free throws from graduate guard Mac Riniker (above) before Koonce sank a three-pointer to tie the matchup at 74-74. A jumper from Denver guard Sebastian Akins briefly placed the Pioneers back in front before a Riniker dunk with 20 seconds remaining helped send the matchup to overtime.

With Cal Poly playing its second overtime game in a three-day span, Koonce opened the extra period with another three-pointer as the Mustangs – who led for just four total minutes Tuesday – trailed only once more to register the program's first all-time victory against Denver.

Riniker finished with 13 points while senior guard Isaac Jessup added 12 and freshman guard Peter Bandelj grabbed a career best 11 rebounds.

Hyder's eight three-pointers tied a single-game program record previously accomplished by three Mustangs and most recently by guard Dawin Whiten against UC Irvine on Feb. 10, 2007.

Cal Poly completes non-conference action – and the 2024 calendar year – when visiting Omaha on Saturday, Dec. 21. Tip time on the Summit League Network is 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m. CT).

Knocking down 11 of its first 17 attempts from the floor Tuesday, Denver leapt out to a 29-16 lead after 10 minutes. With Denver ultimately shooting 55.2 (16-for-29) percent during the first half and keeping Cal Poly to just four three-point conversions in 20 attempts, the Pioneers took a 39-28 lead into the break.

Denver then proceeded to sink seven of its initial 10 attempts of the second half – and all four from three-point range – to take its 59-36 advantage.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).