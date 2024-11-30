Mustangs drop Big West title game to Hawai’i in women’s volleyball

IRVINE, Calif. -No. 2 seed and defending champion Hawai'i earned a 3-1 win over regular-season champion Cal Poly in the final match of The Hawaiian Islands presents the 2024 Outrigger Big West Women's Volleyball Championship Saturday night at the Bren Events Center.

The hotly-contested game concluded with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, 27-29, and 25-22 as the Rainbow Wahine earned The Big West's automatic berth into the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship bracket. Hawai'i (21-9) will be making an impressive 31st consecutive field and a 42nd in program history.

In the first set, UH took an early lead with a kill by Caylen Alexander at the start, making the score 1-0. Cal Poly responded quickly, tying the game at 2-2 following an attack error by Alexander. A series of successful plays by UH, including a service ace by Tali Hakas and a strong attack by Jacyn Bamis, helped them maintain a narrow lead throughout the set.

Hawai'i secured a first-set victory over Cal Poly with a score of 25-19. UH's Tali Hakas was a standout, contributing six kills and a service ace along with six digs. The Rainbow Wahine solidified their advantage with a string of points to put the score at 18-13 after Championship Most Valuable Player Tayli Ikenaga served up an ace to put the score at 18-13 to cap a 5-1 run.

In the second set, UH secured a 25-19 victory over the Mustangs, showcasing a strong offensive performance. Hawai'i's Miliana Sylvester led with five key kills as the team hit .457 in the frame, the high mark on the evening.

The Mustangs took the third frame, 29-27, after an intense battle on the court. Cal Poly demonstrated resilience in the set which featured 10 ties and seven lead changes. UH maintained a slight lead until Cal Poly's streak of five consecutive points, highlighted by two service aces from Lizzy Markovska put them ahead 16-13. Emma Fredrick playing a pivotal role in their comeback, with a pair of crucial points late in the action to extend the match.

UH secured a victory in the fourth set with a score of 25-22. Big West Player of the Year Caylen Alexander recorded four kills and Hakas added three on six swings and no errors in the set as the team hit .300 in the frame. The score was knotted at 13 apiece before UH was able to edge out to the lead with the two teams going point-for-point for much of the action. After an ace form Markovska, the Mustangs pulled within two points at 21-19, before UH punched their ticket to the postseason with a kill for Sylvester to seal the win.

Hawai'i senior and Big West Setter of the Year Kate Lang led the team with 42 assists and 10 digs for the double-double. Alexander posted 14 kills and five total blocks, including one solo, with Hakas popping up a match-best 19 digs. Sylvester finished with 14 kills on .464 hitting.

With a different lineup due to key injuries, a trio of players finished with double-digit kills as Markovska and Breklyn Pulling finishing with 13 and Fredrick contributing 12. Sophomore Samantha Callahan assisted on 42 scoring plays and Chloe Leluge added five total blocks on the front line.

Cal Poly caps the season with their first Big West regular-season championship since 2018 and an overall mark of 22-9.

(Article courtesy of Big West)