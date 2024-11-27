Cal Poly already matches win total from last year as they hold off Grambling State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Owen Koonce and Isaac Jessup scored 17 points apiece in Cal Poly's 82-79 victory over Grambling on Tuesday.

Cal Poly led by as many as 17 points in the first half and just held off the Tigers.

Ernest Ross hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to pull Grambling to 80-79. Jarred Hyder sealed it for Cal Poly with two free throws with three seconds left.

Cal Poly improves to 4-4 on the year under first year Mustangs head coach Mike DeGeorge.

The four victories already match the win total from last year.

Hyder finished with 13 points and seven assists for the Mustangs who play at Stanford on Saturday at 7pm.

