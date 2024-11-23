Cal Poly loses at Weber State to finish season 3-8

OGDEN, Utah. - Quarterback Lucas Razore threw his first collegiate touchdown pass with an 80-yard completion to Michael Briscoe and running back Aiden Ramos (above) rushed for a 42-yard score, but the Cal Poly football program – following a 16-point fourth quarter by Weber State – fell in Saturday afternoon's season finale at Stewart Stadium, 28-17.

Razore finished with 121 passing yards for Cal Poly (3-8, 2-6), which overturned a 9-0 halftime deficit with Briscoe's touchdown catch and Ramos's touchdown rush during the third quarter. Weber State (4-8, 3-5), however, enjoyed a 17-yard touchdown pass from Richie Munoz to Jacob Sharp to take an 18-17 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Wildcats running back Davion Godley then added a 25-yard touchdown run before a 43-yard field goal from Kyle Thompson – his fifth in five attempts during the afternoon – finalized the scoring.

Sophomore linebacker Mikey D'Amato and junior safety Brian Dukes, Jr. – who also came up an interception late in the second quarter – co-led the Mustangs with nine tackles apiece. In his last appearance for Cal Poly, senior defensive lineman Elijah Ponder added six tackles and a final sack to bring his career total to 26.5.

Staying in Saturday's matchup late into the fourth quarter despite just 18 minutes of possession, Cal Poly limited Weber State to just five third-down conversions in 16 attempts.

Cal Poly kept the Wildcats to a 30-yard Thompson field goal following a seven-minute opening drive before Weber State's kicker hit his second of the day – this time from 36 yards – to hand the hosts a 6-0 lead to conclude the first quarter.

Thompson then added a 26-yard field goal to open the second and Weber State took a 9-0 lead into the break after the Mustangs were held to just 53 first-half all-purpose yards and one first down.

Cal Poly, however, broke onto the scoreboard 21 seconds into the second half as Razore – with just his second collegiate pass attempt – found Briscoe wide open down the right sideline for the 80-yard touchdown completion. After Razore became the sixth different Mustang to throw a touchdown pass in 2024, kicker Noah Serna added the extra point to cut Cal Poly's deficit to 9-7.

Thompson added another 30-yard field goal to extend Weber State's lead, but only for seven minutes as the Mustangs overtook the Wildcats late in the third quarter with the 42-yard touchdown rush from Ramos for a 14-12 lead.

Serna kicked a 31-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Weber State surged back ahead for good four minutes later with Munoz's touchdown pass to Sharp as the Wildcats utilized 16 unanswered points to secure victory.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)