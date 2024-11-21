UCSB cruises past Cal Lutheran in women’s basketball

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team hit 15 three pointers in their 96-60 rout of Cal Lutheran Thursday night. Five Gauchos hit two or more shots from beyond the arc.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"When I walked in the locker room just now, there was almost a sadness, but that is good for a coach," said Jimenez. "You become really happy about that because you want them to understand there is a standard of play. We've seen it this season against San Francisco, Nevada, San Jose State and regardless of the score we have to meet that standard of play every night."

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara secured a strong start in the first quarter against Cal Lutheran, leading 26-13 by the end of the opening period. The Gauchos' Zoe Borter made an impact early on as she made two three-pointers in the opening minutes to boost the Gauchos lead. The Regals struggled with turnovers, committing four in the quarter, while the Gauchos capitalized on these errors and maintained their advantage. UC Santa Barbara's bench contributed significantly, scoring 11 points, and their defense was reinforced by strong rebounding with 15 total rebounds compared to the Cal Lutheran's four.

In the second quarter, UC Santa Barbara extended their lead over Cal Lutheran with a notable performance from beyond the arc, hitting eight three-pointers. Alyssa Marin made an impact early on, contributing three consecutive three-pointers, pushing the Gauchos' lead to 38-15. The Regals continued to struggle with turnovers, committing five in the quarter, UC Santa Barbara's bench played a significant role again, adding 12 points. The Gauchos went to the break up 54-25.

In the third quarter, UC Santa Barbara outscored Cal Lutheran 23-16, extending their lead. Anya Choice opened with a layup and a free throw in quick succession, contributing to a strong start for the Blue and Gold. Zoe Borter added to the Gauchos' momentum with a three-pointer and a pair of free throws, helping to maintain their advantage.

In the fourth quarter, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Lutheran both scored 19 points. UC Santa Barbara's Jessica Grant made two three-pointers, helping to maintain the lead. The teams' performances were evenly matched in this quarter, but UC Santa Barbara retained a strong lead throughout. The 96-60 victory for the Gauchos was their third of the season.

FROM SOPHOMORE KANANI COON

On Alyssa's and Anya's help on the court: "They have been some of the most supportive people I've met," said Coon. "I am super thankful for them and they always pick us up when they are down and help us be in the right place when we look a little confused."

FROM FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR ALYSSA MARIN

On getting more and more comfortable after the first game: "I've been a lot more comfortable out there," said Marin. "I have to give all the credit to my teammates and coaches for having confidence in me."

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will complete their homestand on Sunday, Nov. 24 as they host the University of San Diego Toreros in The Thunderdome.

