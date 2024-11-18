Westmont Soccer heads to Texas for D2 NCAA Tournament

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont Men's Soccer is headed to Wichita Falls, Texas for the first and second round of the NCAA DII National Championships. In the first round, Westmont (12-4-4) will match up with the Broncos of Cal Poly Pomona (12-1-1) on Friday, November 22 in the Super Region 4 section of the bracket. The winner will advance to play the host Mustangs of Midwestern State (Texas) on Sunday, November 24.

Kick-off on both Friday and Sunday has been set for 3:00 p.m. CST (1:00 p.m. PST).

"To be put up against Cal Poly Pomona and Midwestern State puts us on the map as far as a top Division II program," expressed Westmont's head coach Morgan Cathey. "You can see it in our guys' faces. They know what a giant Cal Poly Pomona is. It is exciting to play these meaningful games against really good opponents and be tested in that way. It is an exciting opportunity for these guys to show that we belong, and it is so important for our program."

Westmont earned an automatic berth in the national tournament by winning the PacWest Championship last Saturday, defeating Fresno Pacific by a score of 3-2.

Cal Poly Pomona is the California Collegiate Athletic Association regular season co-champions with Cal State Dominguez Hills (10-4-6). In the CCAA Tournament, the Broncos defeated Cal State East Bay 3-2 in the semifinals then took on Dominguez Hills in the championship game. The Toros and Broncos played through 110 minutes of scoreless soccer before Dominguez Hills claimed the title by outshooting Cal Poly 6-5 in penalty kicks.

The Broncos are coached by Matt O'Sullivan (63-16-19) who, in his sixth year at Cal Poly Pomona, was named the CCAA Coach of the Year. Senior midfielder Max Laguna is the team's leading scorer tallying eight goals and six assists for a total of 22 points (two for each goal, one for each assist). Laguna, along with junior defender Fin Jackson, earned All-CCAA First Team honors.

Bronco junior goalkeeper Luke Garciduenas posted a goals-against average of .063 allowing 12 goals in 19 games.

The Warriors hold a 3-1 series lead, however the two teams have not played an official game since 1971. That doesn't mean, however, that the Mustangs are a mystery to the Warriors.

"Cal Poly Pomona is a good match-up for us," asserted Cathey. "It is an opponent we know. We have played twice in the spring the last two years and I got to play against them in the CCAA for two years. Matt O'Sullivan is an unbelievable coach and their coaching staff is great. We have a good idea of what they will present to us and I think we will be in a good situation come Friday."

Westmont Men's Soccer historians will recognize that the Warriors have played two games against the Midwestern State Mustangs – both in an NAIA National Tournament setting. In 1988, Westmont fell in pool play to Midwestern by a score of 1-0. Then in 1994, the Warriors defeated the Mustangs 4-1, also in a pool play game.

The Mustangs (14-2-3) finished second this season in the Lone Star Conference regular season standing behind St. Mary's (Texas). Midwestern got its revenge, however, defeating St. Mary's 2-1 last Sunday to claim the Lone Star's automatic qualification.

The Mustangs are coached by Michael Meachum (82-20-11) who is in his sixth year at Midwestern State. The team is led by senior forward Mere Escobar, a two-time Lone Star Conference Player of the Year. Escobar scored 15 goals and produced nine assists this season to tally 39 points. Three other senior Mustangs made the All-Lone Star Conference first team: defenders Tristian Adams and Juan Galindo and forward Samuele Muroni.

Junior goalkeeper Daniel Robles had a goals-against average of 1.17, allowing 16 goals in 14 games.

The opportunity for Westmont to play in the NCAA National Championship this season is the result of a decision made by the NCAA DII last July to grant Westmont a waiver for its third year of probation. Westmont was granted full membership, effective immediately, and therefore became eligible for postseason competition a full year earlier than previously anticipated.

Earlier this month, Westmont Cross Country participated in the first NCAA Division II West Region Meet in Billings, Montana. Last Week, Westmont Men's and Women's Soccer played for the first time in the PacWest Tournament. Now, the Warriors appear in an NCAA DII national tournament bracket for the first time.

Westmont athletic teams are taking advantage of their newly found opportunities.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics)