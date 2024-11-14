Cal Poly edges Seattle 75-71 with late rally

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Graduate guard Mac Riniker's steal and layup with 45 seconds remaining against Seattle handed the Cal Poly men's basketball program the 18th and final lead change of Thursday evening's matchup inside Mott Athletics Center as the Mustangs rallied down the stretch for a 75-71 victory versus the Redhawks.

Riniker (above) and senior guard Isaac Jessup each finished with a team-leading 14 points for Cal Poly (2-2), which utilized a layup from junior guard Luka Tarlac with two minutes remaining to cut a late deficit to 70-69.

Regaining possession after a missed Seattle jumper, Cal Poly saw a dunk attempt by graduate guard Owen Koonce blocked at the rim. The Redhawks rebounded, but forward Malek Gomma's pass was intercepted in the key by Riniker, who streaked to the rim and handed Cal Poly a 71-70 advantage.

With Seattle forced to foul to regain possession, graduate guard Jarred Hyder – one of four Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with 12 points – sank two free throws and Jessup added two more to secure the victory.

Koonce finished with 13 points for the Mustangs while Riniker added a team leading nine rebounds.

Cal Poly resumes action when opening its lengthiest road trip of the season – a three-game swing – at Eastern Washington on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tip time from Reese Court on ESPN+ is 7 p.m.

The Mustangs, who limited Seattle to a 38.5 (25-for-65) percent field goal mark, closed Thursday's opening half with a 15-4 run to lead at the break, 37-31.

Seattle, which captured last year's College Basketball Insider postseason tournament title, carved out a 66-61 lead with six-and-a-half minutes to go after sinking three successive three-pointers. Cal Poly closed its deficit to a single point three times down the stretch before eventually overtaking Seattle on Riniker's steal and layup.

