Gauchos cruise by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps as Jimenez gets first win at UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA Calif. - UC Santa Barbara defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 70-26 on Wednesday at The Thunderdome. Four Gauchos finished the game in double figures helping Santa Barbara to a season opening win and giving Head Coach Renee Jimenez her first win in the Blue and Gold.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"This is an extremely unselfish, but what you are seeing is our defense trying to generate points for our offense," explained Jimenez. "We are still trying to figure out our sweet spot between taking chances and pulling the ball out and getting into our sets. This game probably should have been in the 90's but I am proud of this group."

In the first quarter, Claremont started strong with Renee Chong hitting two consecutive 3-pointers, giving them an early 6-0 lead. The Gauchos responded with a layup by Laurel Rockwood and a jumper by Zoe Borter, bringing the score to 6-4. Anya Choice tied the game at 6-6 with a layup, and UCSB took the lead with a series of successful plays, including a 3-pointer by Zoe Borter at 2:30. The Gauchos maintained their momentum with additional contributions from Skylar Burke and Martha Pietsch, ending the quarter leading 17-12.

In the second quarter, UC Santa Barbara's defense dominated, limiting the Athenas to just two points while scoring 20 themselves. Jessica Grant hit two 3-pointers, contributing to the team's eight baskets in the quarter. CMS struggled offensively, missing a total of 13 shot attempts and committing six turnovers. Santa Barbara capitalized on these opportunities with strong rebounding, leading to multiple second-chance points and an overall team effort of six assists.

In the third quarter, UC Santa Barbara took control by scoring 14 points, while the Athenas managed only two points. The Gauchos' Anya Choice started the scoring with a jumper at the 8:45 mark, extending their lead to 39-14. Jessica Grant contributed significantly with two successful 3-pointers, the first coming at 3:20, pushing the Gauchos further ahead. CMS struggled offensively, missing multiple shot attempts and committing turnovers, which limited their scoring opportunities in the quarter.

UC Santa Barbara started the fourth quarter by capitalizing on turnovers, with Zoe Borter securing a steal at the 9:00 mark, followed by Alyssa Marin and Arshiya Ranjitkar contributing to the scoring efforts. The Athenas struggled with turnovers, committing four in the quarter, which Santa Barbara turned into points, including a pivotal 3-pointer by Martha Pietsch at 2:45. The Gauchos maintained a consistent scoring pace, aided by strong free-throw shooting, finishing 6-for-6 from the line. The quarter ended with the Gauchos outscoring Claremont 19-10, securing the victory with a final quarter score of 68-26.

The UC Santa Barbara basketball team featured several standout players based on their recent performances. Zoe Borter, a forward, contributed with two blocks and two steals, showcasing her defensive skills. Anya Choice led the team in baskets made, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, demonstrating efficient scoring ability. Laurel Rockwood excelled in rebounding, grabbing a total of 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Martha Pietsch was pivotal in play making, leading the team with five assists. Lastly, Jessica Grant made significant contributions from beyond the arc, hitting four 3-pointers, which helped her tally 12 points.

FROM JUNIOR GUARD SKYLAR BURKE

On the offense early in the season: "We have been working on being more aggressive and that definitely translated tonight," said Burke. "Right now I am feeling comfortable with my shot and my moves, I've been able to settle down take good shots and make good reads."

FROM FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR ANYA CHOICE

On playing under Coach Jimenez: "It's a bit different this year, but its a good different," said Choice. "There is a difference in coaching styles compared to last year but I am enjoying playing under Coach."

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will return to the hardwood on Saturday, Nov. 9 as they travel north to San Francisco to face the Dons. Santa Barbara and USF will tipoff at 3:30 p.m. For those unable to make the trip, the game will be streamed through ESPN+.

(Courtesy of UCSB Athletics)