Gauchos score 2 second half goals to beat Fullerton in Big West first round game

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The third-seeded UC Santa Barbara Women's Soccer team advanced to the semifinal round of The Big West Championships after a come from behind win Sunday afternoon. After conceding a penalty kick goal, the Gauchos scored two unanswered to equalize and take the lead in the second half. The Blue and Gold held on to the one goal lead until the final whistle.

FROM HEAD COACH PAUL STUMPF

"What is running through my head right now is how grateful I am to have such an amazing staff," said Stumpf. "I am also very grateful for this group of women who have been grinding away since early August. Today we talked about playing with courage, playing relentlessly and with some intensity, which they did for the entire game."

HOW IT HAPPENED

During the opening 10 minutes of play the Gauchos and Titans did not muster a ton of offense as both sides were feeling each other out. After a couple of off target shot, both sides started to adjust their systems and get some shots off.

Unfortunately, neither side was able to find the back of the net. The teams headed to halftime knotted at zero.

UC Santa Barbara came out of halftime attacking right away. A shot by O'Callaghan Liu and two by Ava Dermott forced Fullerton on their heels. Unfortunately the Titan defense held strong and the Gauchos were denied.

In the 66th minute the game exploded with scoring opportunities. Olivia Howard fouled a Fullerton player in the penalty box, giving them a penalty kick opportunity. Despite Maddie Buckley getting a hand on the ball, it found the back of the net and Cal State Fullerton took a 1-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff the Gauchos scored less than 60 seconds later to level the game. A pass from Devin Greer to Caitlyn Simons on the left side of the box opened up the middle of the field for Olivia Howard. Simons sent the ball across the box to Howard, who tied the game at one with a one touch goal 43 seconds after the Titan goal.

The Santa Barbara offense did not stop there. Eight minutes later in the 74th minute, 2024 Big West Freshman of the Year, Devin Greer bent a ball to the back post beating the Fullerton keeper and giving the Gauchos a 2-1 lead.

The Blue and Gold held on down the stretch as they earned their first Big West Championship victory since the 2018 season.

FROM FRESHMAN FORWARD DEVIN GREER

On her game-winning goal: "I hadn't had a shot in the game yet and decided to take the defender on," explained Greer. "I saw they had cover on my left, I cut it back, took a shot to the back post."

FROM SOPHOMORE FORWARD OLIVIA HOWARD

On her equalizer: "It was not my best moment giving up a PK right before but I knew the only way to make it up to my team was to score," said Howard. "When the perfect ball came across the box and it was the perfect opportunity and fortunately it hit the back of the net."

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will now travel to Hawai'i to take on the second-seeded UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. (PT). The match will be streamed through ESPN+ with live stats available through bigwest.org.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)