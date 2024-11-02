Three-peat for Cal Poly men’s and women’s cross-country

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - It was business as usual for the Cal Poly cross country program Saturday at UC Riverside’s Ag/Ops Course as the Mustangs swept the Big West men’s and women’s team titles for the third straight year.

For the Mustang men, it was their 20th Big West title overall and they have now won seven of the last eight conference titles. The women captured their 10th Big West title and eighth in their last 12 attempts.

With its third consecutive sweep of the team titles, Cal Poly joined rarefied air becoming just the second school in conference history to accomplish the feat. UC Irvine three-peated on two occasions, first in 1985-87 and again in 1989-91. No team has ever achieved four straight Big West sweeps.

“I think setting the standard of winning the Big West is our goal every single year,” Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Ryan Vanhoy said afterwards, “so to be able to come out and do that on both sides for me feels like we’re continuing to make a good statement.”

(article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).