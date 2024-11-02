Skip to Content
Cal Poly football is guaranteed 7th straight losing season with 42-7 setback to Montana

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly has not had a winning season since 2016 which is also the last time they beat Montana.

The 8th ranked Grizzlies spanked the Mustangs 42-7 in front of a sellout crowd of more than 10,000 fans at Cal Poly who dropped to 2-6 on the year with 3 games remaining.

Former Oxnard High School star Xavier Harris caught a 23-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the first quarter as the Grizzlies led 7-0.

Montana led 14-0 at the half on a Logan Fife 21-yard td pass to Keelan White.

Junior Bergen sparked a big second half for the Grizzlies with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Eli Gillman added a 3-yard rushing score as Montana led 28-0 after three quarters.

Jake Woods caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Richie Watts with just over 6 minutes left as Cal Poly avoided the shutout.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in the Big Sky.

