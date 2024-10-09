Big second half by Cal Poly as they run unbeaten streak to 8 games

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Sophomore midfielders Jackson Miller and Diego Guerra (above) scored inside the opening five minutes of the second half and sophomore defender Parker Owens found the back of the net for the first time as a Mustang as the Cal Poly men's soccer program retained a share of first place atop the Big West table with a 3-1 home victory against Sacramento State.

Junior goalkeeper Nicky McCune added two saves for Cal Poly (5-3-4, 2-0-1), which improved to seven points in the Big West standings alongside co-leader Cal State Fullerton (6-3-4, 2-0-1) after the Titans handed UC San Diego a 4-1 defeat. UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Bakersfield, which entered Wednesday's round of matches in a four-way tie for first, both fell two points back after drawing, 1-1.

Unbeaten and with just one goal conceded in four home matches this season, Cal Poly's current eight-match unbeaten run is the program's lengthiest since an 11-game stretch in 2007.

Cal Poly closes its two-match home stand on Saturday, Oct. 12 when hosting UC Riverside at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Held to just one shot attempt during the first half, Cal Poly scored 61 seconds into the second after freshman midfielder Quinn Mahoney crossed in front of goal for Miller, who controlled a rebound off of a Sacramento State defender before firing past Hornets goalkeeper Mac Learned. Mahoney's assist was his team-leading fourth of 2024.

"Tonight was a game about us breaking down the opponent and using our possession as best we could while minimizing their opportunities in transition," second-year Cal Poly head coach Oige Kennedy said. "It would have been easy to get frustrated after the first half, but the guys took on the tactical adjustments we made at halftime and then capitalized on the chances we created from those changes."

Three minutes later, Sacramento State midfielder Stacy Holmes was whistled for a handball inside the penalty area and Guerra slotted his conversion and team co-leading third goal of the season past Learned.

Eleven minutes from full time, Owens furthered the lead to 3-0 after heading his first collegiate goal from a corner kick by freshman forward Colin Pearce.

"When we're at home in these types of games, it's important that we take risks in possession and look to hurt the opponent more," Kennedy said. "We have to continue to grow and learn to play more as the aggressor in the game. We've had an OK start to conference play, but we have to safeguard against complacency. We know success leaves clues, but a result tonight doesn't guarantee a result on Saturday versus UC Riverside. We have to go to work in the next couple of days to make sure we're ready for another tough opponent."

Cal Poly's potential shutout was undone in the 82nd minute after a penalty call handed Hornets forward Simon Vaca-Lorenzi the penalty opportunity.

