UCSB adds ESPN Top 100 guard CJ Shaw

SHAW.00_00_00_00.Still001
UCSB gets ESPN Top 100 recruit CJ Shaw from Las Vegas
Published 5:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB Gauchos win another big recruiting battle as they land 6'4 guard CJ Shaw .

The senior is a 3-star ESPN Top 100 recruit out of Las Vegas.

Shaw picks UCSB over his five other finalists UNLV, West Virginia, Xavier, St. Mary's and Utah State.

He attends Mojave High School and also plays for Vegas Elite EYBL.

@StellarHoops said "CJ Shaw gets to his spots, shooting threat from three & mid range, lethal off screens, defends with grit, pressures ball handlers forcing them into uncomfortable situations, values each bounce, fearless and quick coast to coast."

Last month 6'8 senior forward Michael Simcoe from Glendale, Arizona committed to UCSB

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

