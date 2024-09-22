Strong first half leads SBCC Football to first win of the season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College built up a 17-0 halftime lead and held on for a 24-19 home win against Orange Coast.

Will Doherty threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Luke Collins and Donovan Harris added a 5-yard touchdown run in a dominant first half for the Vaqueros who notched their first win of the season in three games.

After Orange Coast scored their first points of the game with a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, SBCC answered back in a hurry.

Tyreke Fortney returned the ensuing kickoff back 92 yards for the Vaqueros final points of the game.

SBCC also had a 48-yard punt return earlier in the game by Harris as the Vaqueros special teams unit continues to shine as they have in past years.

The visiting Raiders closed within 5 points and were in SBCC territory as the end of the game the Sean McGee intercepted his second pass of the game to seal the victory.