College Sports

Strong first half leads SBCC Football to first win of the season

SBCC.00_00_59_03.Still003
Donovan Harris scores a 5-yard td in Vaqueros victory
By
Published 5:15 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College built up a 17-0 halftime lead and held on for a 24-19 home win against Orange Coast.

Will Doherty threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Luke Collins and Donovan Harris added a 5-yard touchdown run in a dominant first half for the Vaqueros who notched their first win of the season in three games.

After Orange Coast scored their first points of the game with a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, SBCC answered back in a hurry.

Tyreke Fortney returned the ensuing kickoff back 92 yards for the Vaqueros final points of the game.

SBCC also had a 48-yard punt return earlier in the game by Harris as the Vaqueros special teams unit continues to shine as they have in past years.

The visiting Raiders closed within 5 points and were in SBCC territory as the end of the game the Sean McGee intercepted his second pass of the game to seal the victory.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

