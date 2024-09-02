UCSB and Cal Poly weekend roundup
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results involving UCSB and Cal Poly games from several sports this weekend.
Football:
University of San Diego 27, Cal Poly 21 (Bo Kelly: td pass, 3 int)
Mens Soccer:
Oral Roberts 2, UCSB 1 (82nd minute PK is difference)
Tulsa 3, Cal Poly 2 (2 second half PK goals by Golden Hurricane)
Women's Soccer:
UCSB 3, San Jose 0 (Devin Greer: 2 goals)
Cal Poly 2, Pacific 0 (Mackenzie Samuel: 17th career shutout)
Women's Volleyball:
UCSB goes 1-2 at Florida State Invitational (Lost to Georgia, FSU and beat South Florida)
Cal Poly goes 2-1 at own tournament (Wins over Sacramento State, Saint Mary's and lost to Arkansas)