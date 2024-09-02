UCSB and Cal Poly weekend roundup

Cal Poly goes 2-1 at own tournament (Wins over Sacramento State, Saint Mary's and lost to Arkansas)

UCSB goes 1-2 at Florida State Invitational (Lost to Georgia, FSU and beat South Florida)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are the results involving UCSB and Cal Poly games from several sports this weekend.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.