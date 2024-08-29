UCSB Soccer sitting pretty in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri. - The No. 24 UC Santa Barbara Men's Soccer team put their clinical attack and fearless defense on display again Thursday night, scoring two early goals, adding a third late and blocking shot after shot to earn a 3-0 win over Kansas City in Kansas City. Alexis Ledoux was in the middle of all things good in attack again for the Gauchos, assisting the opening goal and scoring the clincher. David Mitnzer earned his first career shutout, thanks in large part to the center backs in front of him, who were seemingly always in the right place at the right time to fend off the Roos' attack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Santa Barbara was in control for most of the first half, and they converted their advantage into the opening goal in the 16th minute with a near replication of last Thursday's opening score. This time, it was Ledoux crossing the ball high to the far post, where Caden Vom Steeg played a headed pass back across goal. In true target man fashion, Salvador Aguilar was waiting there and headed the ball into the back of the net from six yards out for his first goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, the Gauchos got their second with a delightfully simple free-kick routine. Perhaps inspired by the former Kansas City Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, Manu Duah lofted a 40-yard pass to Eddie Villeda, who was running essentially a seam route between the Roos' left back and center back. Villeda let the ball bounce once in front of him, then smashed it in off the goalkeeper. The assist is Duah's first as a collegiate player.

The Gauchos kept up the pressure but had to settle for just two goals when the halftime whistle blew. Aguilar had a good opportunity to make it three in the 22nd minute, but his shot was blocked. At the other end, Mitzner had just one save to make in the first half, which he did.

The second half was a more tightly contested affair, though not because the Gauchos had fewer chances to score. Nicolas Willumsen and Ramses Martinez each made the Roos' goalkeeper work inside the first five minutes of the period, and Ledoux nearly scored a few minutes later, connecting with a pinpoint cross less than 10 yards from goal, but his shot was right at the keeper.

Kansas City got more chances to score themselves in the second half, but the Gaucho defense came up with stop after stop. The Roos took 15 shots in the second half on Thursday night, and Santa Barbara defenders blocked eight of them. Six more were off target, leaving Mitzner with just one save to make in the second 45. Andrew Kamienski and Calle Mollerberg were the most common heroes in the Gaucho backline, with Kamienski seemingly always in the right place to intercept passes and block shots and Mollerberg right behind him. The Swede made a crucial clearance to preserve the shutout, sweeping a pass away from goal in the 88th minute.

The Gauchos had nine shots of their own in the second half, and inside the final 10 minutes of action, Henrique Bueno combined with Ledoux to put the result beyond any doubt. With just over 10 minutes to play, the Brazilian nearly set up Ledoux with a beautiful chipped pass; if the Frenchman was just a couple inches taller, he could have gotten his head to it. The two did link up successfully in the 81st minute, as Ledoux found himself one-on-one with the Roos' goalkeeper. Bueno trailed behind in support, received a pass from Ledoux and sent the ball right back with a slick flick. Ledoux finished the move with a low line drive shot into the far corner from the top of the penalty area.

BY THE NUMBERS

Manu Duah and Henrique Bueno both recorded their first assists in Santa Barbara's Blue and Gold Thursday night; Caden Vom Steeg's assist was his first of the season.

Salvador Aguilar and Eddie Villeda both tallied their first goals of 2024 in the match; Aguilar's last goal of 2023 was also a close-range header.

Haruki Utsumi saw his first action of the season on Thursday, a welcome return after his ironman streak ended last week due to a preseason injury. Utsumi played every second for the Gauchos in 2023 and recorded 47 minutes in his return Thursday night, playing the entire first half.

David Mitzner recorded his first career shutout against Kansas City, the same team he made his Gaucho debut against back in 2023.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)