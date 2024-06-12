UCSB pitchers Gallagher and Bremner pick up All-America honors

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara Baseball's Ryan Gallagher and Tyler Bremner have added to their collections of honors, with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association naming both pitchers to their All-America teams on Wednesday. Gallagher earned a spot on the First Team, with Bremner selected to the Third Team. It is a first career All-America nod for both right-handers, though Gallagher did bring home a Freshman All-America award in 2022.

Following his stellar freshman season, Gallagher missed all of 2023 with an injury, but he returned better than ever for the 2024 campaign, establishing himself as one of the best in the country at keeping runners off the basepaths. He finished the regular season among Division I's top 10 arms by ERA, hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and was voted Big West Pitcher of the Year and an All-West Region First Teamer. His comeback season included a complete game shutout at UC Davis on April 19, making him one of just 50 pitchers to work a complete game in the country this season.

Bremner joined Gallagher in that 50-man club at Cal State Bakersfield in May, hurling nine innings of one-run ball as part of a dominant stretch run for both the Gauchos and their flamethrowing sophomore. Bremner was initially slated to be Santa Barbara's Sunday starter, but moved to the bullpen to cover for some injured arms there. After two months as the Gauchos' fireman, he returned to the starting rotation in mid-April and was nothing short of dominant. He averaged just under seven innings an outing following his return to the rotation, and when all was said and done, he posted the first 100-strikeout season of his career, with 104.

This is the second consecutive season that a pair of Gaucho pitchers have made their way onto NCBWA All-America teams; Matt Ager and Hudson Barrett were honored in 2023. Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association's official website, www.ncbwa.com.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)