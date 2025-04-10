Lionel Messi brace earns Inter Miami dramatic CONCACAF Champions Cup win over LAFC

By Julia Andersen, CNN

(CNN) — When you’re down 2-0 with less than 55 minutes to go in a two-legged quarterfinal, there’s one man you can count on above the rest to turn your fortunes around: World Cup and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami is headed to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the first time in the club’s history after Messi’s brace propelled his side to a dramatic three-goal comeback.

“We wanted more and we ended up achieving it. This time, the reality is that for a comeback like this, luck often has to be on your side – and it was,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after the game.

Messi’s perfectly placed penalty kick in the 84th minute was the clincher in Miami’s 3-1 win over LAFC, giving the David Beckham-owned side a 3-2 aggregate win across the two legs.

“I’m happy and I want to thank the players for their effort, because despite the difficulties, despite conceding a goal (early) in the first five minutes and having the tie stacked against us, they believed – they believed they could turn it around, and they showed it,” Mascherano said.

The breakdown

Miami faced a one-goal deficit heading into Wednesday’s game after a defeat away in the first leg of the tie. A Nathan Ordaz goal in the 57th minute was all that separated the two MLS sides last time out.

However, things did not get off to a good start for Inter Miami. A close onside decision went LAFC’s way in the ninth minute of the match as the ball fell to Aaron Long just outside the six-yard box. With Long’s goal, the Herons’ hill became a mountain to climb as their deficit doubled.

Miami thought they had their breakthrough in the 31st minute when Messi drew a foul and quickly took the free kick while LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was still setting up his wall. While the referee looked like he initially pointed to the center circle, after some protests and confusion the Argentinian was made to retake the free kick.

It didn’t take long after that for the first goal to come Miami’s way, though. Former Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez and Messi quickly linked up down the middle before the number 10 sent his shot rifling into the top corner.

Suárez was once again at the center of Miami’s second goal. The Uruguayan squared to Noah Allen, whose chipped pass was headed home by Federico Redondo. The goal made it 2-1 on the night for the home team and 2-2 on aggregate.

Both sides had their chances in the second half, but VAR awarded Miami a penalty in the 84th minute after a handball by LAFC defender Marlon. Messi calmly slotted past Lloris to secure his side’s progress into the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

In the dying moments of the game, a melee broke out on the pitch after a foul on Messi. Players shoved each other, Eddie Segura and Maximiliano Falcón wrestled on the ground, and Jordi Alba was held in a headlock. Nonetheless, the dramatics came to an end and Inter Miami saw out the comeback victory.

The club will next face fellow MLS side the Vancouver Whitecaps, who also pulled off a dramatic win to clinch their spot in the semis over Pumas. Liga MX sides Cruz Azul and Tigres complete the other side of the draw.

