Cal Poly fires head men’s basketball coach John Smith

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly announced Friday afternoon it will part ways with head men's basketball coach John Smith.

The firing ends a disappointing five-year tenure for Smith, who has compiled an overall record of 30-114, to go along with a Big West Conference record of 9-74.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Cal Poly has lost 35 consecutive Big West regular season games, which is an all-time conference record.

This season, the Mustangs are 4-25 overall and 0-17 in the Big West Conference. Cal Poly has currently lost 17 straight games dating back to its last win on Dec. 21, 2023.

"Thanks to John for his leadership and commitment to our university," Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said in a statement. "We wish him the very best with what is next for him and his family."

The university also announced Smith will continue to coach the Mustangs through the final three games of the season.

Cal Poly also announced a national search for a replacement is now underway.