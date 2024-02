UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos were down 14-0 before they scored a single point and UCSB got down 16-5 after the first quarter and lost 54-46 in a Big West home game.

Santa Barbara falls into a 4-way tie for fourth place at 10-6.

Flora Goed had a team-high 10 points for UCSB who dropped to 16-10 overall.