Westmont suffers their first loss at NAIA World Series as tournament is down to 3 schools

Westmont loses to Southeastern 10-3 at the NAIA World Series.
Published 11:58 pm

LEWISTON, Idaho.- - Westmont College remains two wins away from capturing the NAIA World Series after a 10-3 loss to Southeastern University of Florida.

It was the Warriors first setback in this double-elimination tournament.

The two teams will square off again on Thursday evening with the loser going home and the winner advancing to the championship game against Lewis-Clark State on Friday.

The ten-team tournament is down to three.

Westmont allowed four home runs and trailed 10-0 in the fifth inning.

The loss snapped the Warriors 12-game overall win streak and it was their first loss in ten postseason games.

