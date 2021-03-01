UCSB baseball players Castanon and Boone honored by Big West

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Marcos Castanon and Rodney Boone of No. 7 UCSB Baseball swept the weekly Big West awards Monday morning after helping the Gauchos to a perfect 4-0 weekend against Pepperdine. Castanon earned his first career Big West Field Player of the Week award, while Boone picked up his second Big West Pitcher of the Week award.

After seeing his fellow middle-infielder, McClain O'Connor, earn the title last week, Castanon decided it was only right to keep the crown at UCSB. The junior posted a team best .438 batting over the weekend and collected two home runs, six runs, and nine RBI. He had three multi-hit games and has had at least one hit in all seven games this year.

His best game came yesterday when he went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs, and four RBI as UCSB topped Pepperdine 12-2.

Boone was dominant in his start in game two of the Saturday doubleheader tossing six innings of hitless baseball. The lefty allowed just three walks, struck out six, and retired 11 of the first batters he faced.

He currently leads the Big West with a 2-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and a .057 opposing batting average.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics