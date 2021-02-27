Gauchos erase early deficit to sweep doubleheader over Pepperdine

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball clinched a series win over Pepperdine with two wins at home on Saturday.

In the opener, the Waves led 5-0 after a five-run third inning that was capped off by a grand slam from Billy Cook.

The Gauchos were resilient, rallying for five runs in the following frame to tie the game. Marcos Castanon and Cole Cummings sparked the run with RBI singles.

Jordan Sprinkle and Steele Ledford helped the Gauchos break a 6-6 tie in the eighth en route to a 9-7 win.

In the second game, Rodney Boone pitched six no-hit innings and Ryan Harvey closed out a one-hit shutout as UCSB won 5-0.

The teams meet in Malibu on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.