Jones scores first Big West Player of Week honor

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Redshirt senior guard Doris Jones of the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team earned her first career Big West Player of the Week Award, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Jones scored 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and added six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in UCSB's 83-54 win over Cal State Fullerton on New Year's Day, its first victory of the season.

The following night, the Oakland native put up 17 points with six rebounds, three assists, and a block as the Gauchos defeated Fullerton 79-60 to improve to 2-6 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.

In total, Jones committed just four turnovers in 59 minutes of court time, while shooting 54.5% (18-of-33) from the floor and 45.5% (5-of-11) from beyond the arc.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics