Stanford football spends the week practicing in Santa Barbara

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Beautiful La Playa Stadium hosted the Stanford Cardinal this week as they get ready for their final game of the 2020 season against UCLA on Saturday in Pasadena.

The Cardinal are not allowed to play or practice in Santa Clara County due to current COVID-19 restrictions against contact sports.

Stanford practiced at Santa Barbara City College beginning on Tuesday and will wrap up their time at La Playa Stadium with a light workout on Friday.

Stanford has been away from their campus since late November.

They spent a week in Seattle, followed by a week in Corvallis and now a stay in Santa Barbara.

The fall quarter ended at Stanford just before Thanksgiving so the football players are not missing any school.

Although 3-2 Stanford is bowl eligible the Cardinal will not play in the postseason.