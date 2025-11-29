What a rush! Ventura runs wild in CIF-SS D6 championship rout
DOWNEY, Calif. (KEYT). - James Watson raced 44 yards for a touchdown just 18 seconds into the game and Ventura ran away with the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title with a 63-28 thrashing at St. Pius-St. Matthias Academy.
The 63 points scored is a new Ventura County record for most in a CIF-SS final.
Watson had four of the eight rushing touchdowns by the Cougars who led 21-0 after the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime.
It's the third CIF-SS title for the Cougars in program history and first in 25 years.
Ventura quarterback and UNLV-commit Derek Garcia added two rushing touchdowns and he also threw a 30-yard td pass to Jack Cunningham.
The Cougars defense was led by Oregon-bound senior Tristan Phillips who registered five sacks.
Ventura is 12-2 and advance to the CIF-State playoffs.