Brisco and Galaites claim top honors at Northern SB County Athletic Round Table

NORTHERN SB COUNTY ROUND TABLE.00_00_05_07.Still002
Brisco ran wild in a win over Taft
By
Published 10:13 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT). - Cabrillo High School running back Andre Brisco was named Male Athlete of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giovanni's in Orcutt.

Brisco rushed for 235 yards with 4 touchdowns as Cabrillo routed Taft 62-7.

Cabrillo is at Pioneer Valley on Friday.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Orcutt Academy golfer Emalie Galaites who was not in attendance due to a match.

She fired a 44 to claim medalist in a win over Santa Maria.

cabrillo high school
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

