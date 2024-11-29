Local roundup for Saturday, November 29
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
CIF High School Football Championships:
Division 5 Central Section:
Selma 32, Morro Bay 28
Division 2 Southern Section:
Edison 35, Simi Valley 21
NCAA Men's College Basketball:
UCSB 81, Mississippi Valley State 48
NCAA Women's College Basketball:
Grand Canyon 69, UCSB 58
NCAA Women's Volleyball:
Big West Semifinal:
Cal Poly 3, Long Beach State 0 (Mustangs vs Hawai'i in title game)
High School Boys Basketball:
Santa Clara Showcase:
San Marcos 70, Thousand Oaks 48