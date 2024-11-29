Skip to Content
Local roundup for Saturday, November 29

UCSB TEASE.00_00_03_25.Still001
Local sports scores
By
Published 11:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

CIF High School Football Championships:

Division 5 Central Section:

Selma 32, Morro Bay 28

Division 2 Southern Section:

Edison 35, Simi Valley 21

NCAA Men's College Basketball:

UCSB 81, Mississippi Valley State 48

NCAA Women's College Basketball:

Grand Canyon 69, UCSB 58

NCAA Women's Volleyball:

Big West Semifinal:

Cal Poly 3, Long Beach State 0 (Mustangs vs Hawai'i in title game)

High School Boys Basketball:

Santa Clara Showcase:

San Marcos 70, Thousand Oaks 48

KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
sports scores

