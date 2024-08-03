Skip to Content
DP alum Miles Evans and Chase Budinger advance to Round of 16 in Olympic Beach Volleyball

Associated Press
Miles Evans and Chase Budinger advance to the Round of 16 at the Olympics in men's beach volleyball.
PARIS, France. - Miles Evans and Chase Budinger have extended their stay in Paris.

Facing elimination, the 2007 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Evans and the former NBA player Budinger defeated an Australian team of Zachary Schubert/Thomas Hodge in a "Lucky Loser" match 21-19, 21-17.

The hard-fought victory qualifies the Americans for the Round of 16 at the Olympics in men's beach volleyball.

It was a close match all the way with Evans, who also played at UCSB and SBCC, finishing off the first set with a kill.

A 4-0 run in the second set by Evans and Budinger gave them a 13-10 lead and they never trailed again.

Evans/Budinger finished only third in Pool F but they shined under the bright lights of the Eiffel Tower to pull out one of just two "Lucky Loser" matches between third place finishers.

