Santa Barbara Foresters have 8 former players taken in 2024 MLB Draft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters had eight former players selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

Payton Tolle (TCU) went in the second round to the Boston Red Sox.

Nick McLain( ASU) goes in the third round to the Chicago White Sox.

Kevin Bazzell (Texas Tech) is a third round pick by the Washington Nationals.

Parker Smith (Rice) is drafted in round #4 by Houston.

Robert Cranz (Oklahoma State) is taken in the seventh round by the Nationals.

Hudson White (Arkansas) is a 9th round pick by Boston.

Kyle Robinson (Texas Tech) is selected in the 11th round by Oakland.

Jake Faherty (Arkansas) goes in the 11th round to the Miami Marlins.