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Judge quashes Justice Department subpoena for information about 2020 election workers in Georgia

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Published 12:28 pm

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge blocked a grand jury subpoena for information about 2020 election workers in Georgia, a rebuff to the Justice Department’s investigation into how the election was handled in the Atlanta-area.

The Georgia election had been a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s election-rigging claims.

US District Judge William Ray called the breadth of the subpoena seeking information about Fulton County election workers “staggering. He said that the use of the subpoena power to investigate the 2020 election was not legitimate, given the statute of limitations for any potential crime.

“In this Court’s view, the DOJ does not possess a need to enforce the Subpoena greater than the burden of disclosure on Fulton County, and as such, the Court will not enforce it,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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