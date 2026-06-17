19-year-old would-be attacker of UFC event sought to use drones and was referred to police by his parents, FBI says



CNN

By Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Federal officials have charged multiple people who they claim discussed plots to attack the UFC fight night event at the White House, including by using drones and a gunman.

A team including the Secret Service and FBI uncovered messages discussing the plot between multiple individuals, according to criminal complaints against five people unsealed Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint against one of the alleged plotters, the mother of one of the defendants — 19-year-old Tycen Proper — called local police on June 10, saying she was “was concerned about her son” because of his recent conduct, which included buying guns and communicating with a group of radicals online.

Proper’s mother had also seen her son researching mapping locations in Washington, DC, near the White House, according to the complaint, and told officers that her son had said the group was looking at multiple locations for “recon” and “hit and run missions.”

According to court documents, the group Proper joined was focused on some form of accelerationism — an ideology that believes the collapse of society should be expedited in order to form a better world.

Some members said in the chats they didn’t want people connected to Jeffrey Epstein running the country, according to the complaint, while Proper was also focused on targeting lawmakers who were pro-Israel.

Other members expressed vehement antisemitism as well as the belief the government is run by the elites who sacrifice babies and are being protected by President Donald Trump.

An affidavit from an FBI agent says Proper later admitted to planning with others in the group to attack the US government during the UFC fight at the White House. Proper had also allegedly shared images of members of Congress who supported Israel as potential targets.

The 19-year-old has been charged with several counts including conspiracy to commit an offense against the US and attempted murder of any officer or employee of the United States. He has not entered a plea. CNN has reached out to an attorney listed for Proper.

Law enforcement later searched Proper’s home and found a chat with detailed imagery of DC, which highlighted sniper locations and “potential drone launch locations, and other detailed tactical planning.”

Proper’s father, meanwhile, told officers his son had been planning to leave to meet up with the individuals over the weekend of the UFC fight and had also recently amassed “gear, food, ballistic plates, a new shotgun, a rifle, ‘lots’ of ammunition, extra magazines, and plate carriers” with his recent graduation money, the complaint against Proper states.

The firearms included an AR-15 style rifle and a bullpup rifle – which houses certain mechanisms like the magazine behind the gun’s trigger – painted with an American flag.

Proper was taken into a local hospital by police that night “based on homicidal ideations,” the complaint says.

The online group

In a follow-up phone interview, the mother said Proper had recently started to interact with an online group who said they were ex-military and Christian-based, the complaint says.

“(T)hey expressed ultra-religious and antigovernment sentiments, specifically citing grievances about government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, data centers taking up all the water in communities, and other government actions,” the complaint says.

According to court documents, Proper started communicating with the group, “Vanguard of the Old” in March 2026 through TikTok, later moving to private messaging applications. Members of the group, according to law enforcement, believed the US needed to be destroyed and rebuilt.

The primary private chat included 19 people, with other smaller groups breaking off in different chats based on assigned roles like shooters and shooting locations, the complaint says. Some members allegedly discussed using the Potomac River as an escape route following an attack.

Proper identified other members of the group when interviewed by the FBI, according to court records, who were quickly investigated and arrested by law enforcement.

Two alleged co-conspirators were arrested in California with two others arrested in Nebraska and Missouri. Each have been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Once on private messaging apps, the group including Proper began planning a trip to DC the weekend of the fight. Proper, however, said he was going to a protest but not to shoot people, adding that several other members of the group were “intent on violence,” according to the complaint.

In one of the initial messages to the group, Daniel Eskridge from Missouri, allegedly told the group that chats would be divided up so no one had a full picture of the various plans, adding that “our corporation has been stolen by corporations, politicians and foreign actors” and called for a restoration of “the old Republic.”

An unnamed co-conspirator told investigators Eskridge was “running the show,” the complaint against him states.

Eskridge told others in messages the plan was “to get at least 3 trigger event ops fully planned and manned” – attacks that would send an “undeniably clear” message that “we are waging war,” according to the complaint. He also believed half the US military would join their efforts and was creating a bunker underneath the floorboards of his shed.

In one message, Eskridge outlined the plan to attack the UFC fight, with drones rigged with explosives and snipers positioned on rooftops to kill high-value targets and responding law enforcement.

“If we pull this off correctly we’ll raise an army,” he told the group, according to the complaint.

According to those messages, members in the group discussed practicing with drones and one unnamed person claimed to be able to build drones that could subvert standard remote jamming from law enforcement.

Proper had also allegedly planned to pick up another member of the group on his way to DC from Ohio. That person, the complaint says, was trying to procure a firearm for the trip.

Proper said the group planned to deploy drones with explosive devices in order to cause panic, drawing “high value targets” – including wealthy people and politicians – to evacuate where snipers and additional shooters in the group would be stationed, according to the complaint.

According to messages revealed in the complaints, members in the group discussed practicing with drones and one unnamed person claimed to be able to build drones that could subvert standard remote jamming from law enforcement.

In messages reviewed by law enforcement, Proper said one of his possible targets was Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn because “she’s taken money from the Israel pro Israel lobby.”

Proper also sent other images to the group of people he felt should be targeted including other senators and members of Congress – images investigators believe were taken from an anti-Israel website.

Drones and explosives

The group also discussed finding a “cook” to build explosives to attach to drones and looked into stealing explosive materials from a military ammunition plant in Kansas.

Another individual charged in the alleged plot, Abraham Alvarez, allegedly discussed targeting the president, vice president, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and billionaire Elon Musk, according to court documents.

Alvarez allegedly said in chats with one of the group’s leaders that he was working on procuring a drone operator and had at least one drone, with another unnamed co-conspirator working to build more, the complaint against him states.

According to the complaint, Alvarez told others on June 11 that he was gathering explosive material and “will start cooking now.”

“Our evacuation options are too pricy with our current assets,” Alvarez allegedly wrote. “I can get the 15k.. but it will take time. Not enough.. so we need another out. I’m open to suggestions.. so far we have the cake and drones being worked on today and tomorrow.”

The complaint against Alvarez does not clarify whether law enforcement recovered any drones or explosive devices from Alvarez.

‘Gorilla style warfare’

Bryan Roa, who officers arrested in California, told law enforcement he was driving to DC to protest the UFC event but said he was not involved in the alleged conspiracy, according to the charging documents against him. Officers found firearms, a tactical belt and radios inside Roa’s car.

Another individual from California, Michael Thomas, who was allegedly on the chats with Proper and others, told law enforcement after he was detained that he had helped plan the attack, according to court filings.

Screenshots of their chats from court filings included images of roads and area shots of the White House shared between messages detailing where sniper teams and drone launch points would be located.

Thomas and Roa met on at least one occasion to practice firearms training, according to investigators. In messages with the group. Thomas also allegedly touted his desire for “gorilla style warfare,” executions and additional plans for the group, including jail breaks for those arrested.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn told reporters Tuesday that the investigation into the UFC fight threat is “active” and “ongoing.”

“There are still suspects at large and we’re going to work it until everyone’s been identified,” Quinn said.

Trump, when asked Tuesday during the G7 summit in France if he had been briefed about the threat, said, “I haven’t heard about it.”

Around 100,000 people gathered for the UFC fighting event, which was held Sunday on Trump’s 80th birthday as part of programming for the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The event, which was held in an arena built on the White House South Lawn, also featured a festival for fans on the Ellipse.

The Secret Service handled all security on the White House grounds while Park Police was the “point” on the Ellipse, CNN previously reported. DC Metropolitan Police handled everything outside the Ellipse, including multiple street closures.

It took about 19 months of planning and weeks of set up to bring Trump’s vision together. The roughly $60 million price tag was footed by the UFC, though the federal government was in charge of “first aid/medical services, law enforcement, and security,” according to White House management and administration director Joshua Fisher.

Secret Service officials mad at Patel

Secret Service officials, whose agency partnered with the FBI in the investigation, are angry with FBI Director Kash Patel, saying he prematurely posted news that people connected to the plan had been arrested.

Officials in the Secret Service and FBI were frustrated with Patel’s post on X, which got ahead of plans to announce the charges once they had been unsealed by federal judges across California, Missouri and Ohio, two sources told CNN.

“To put it out and just selfishly tweet it is just poor form,” one Secret Service official said, adding many who worked on the case were shocked when Patel posted about the arrests early Tuesday morning.

During a press conference Tuesday, Quinn also had harsh words, but did not mention Patel by name.

“I’ll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office and that’s ‘Don’t choke on your own smoke,’” Quinn said, noting that “anyone that believes that case was worked in a bubble is naive.”

Quinn added: “The Secret Service led that investigation from the beginning. I’ll tell you that case is ongoing. In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation and the security plan, we chose not to leak it.”

In a joint statement, the FBI and USSS told CNN: “The FBI and US Secret Service are proud of our strong working relationship. This investigation highlights that continuous partnership and could not have happened without the great work and coordination between our two agencies.”

Partner agencies have previously been frustrated by Patel’s lack of coordination on messaging and announcements around key investigations and law enforcement efforts.

In 2025, Patel was heavily criticized for multiple instances of getting out ahead of officials and bungling information in certain cases, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

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CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.