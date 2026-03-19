How Susie Wiles is balancing one of the most powerful jobs in the world with her cancer diagnosis

By Alayna Treene, Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — When White House chief of staff Susie Wiles told President Donald Trump she had breast cancer last week, he urged her to start treatment immediately — and take as much time away from the White House as needed.

Wiles agreed, but made one thing clear: She wasn’t going anywhere.

The 68-year-old insisted she continue serving as his top aide while undergoing cancer treatments that are expected to last several weeks, people familiar with the discussion said.

And on Monday, after a weekend call with first lady Melania Trump and after informing her senior staff that morning, she went into the Oval Office where she and Trump crafted his Truth Social post publicly announcing her diagnosis, a person close to Wiles said.

Trump hailed her determination. But amid an outpouring of sympathy and praise for Wiles from across the administration, it raised an unspoken question: How the White House could ever function without her.

Wiles’ diagnosis has generated fresh anxiety among aides and allies who describe her as perhaps the sole irreplaceable figure in Trump’s orbit — and the only one capable of imposing order on a White House led by a famously unmanageable commander in chief.

The low-key political operative held the West Wing together through a turbulent year, steering Trump’s agenda while limiting the infighting, defections and leaks that frequently derailed his first term. She won the president’s personal trust, becoming one of his closest confidants.

And crucially, she did it all while allowing Trump to operate largely unconstrained.

“She’s basically doing what we were told was impossible,” said one longtime Trump adviser. “I don’t know what any of us — especially the president — would do without Susie.”

Wiles’ cancer is in its early stages and her prognosis is good, she said Monday. She plans to continue working “virtually full time,” as the president characterized it, while undergoing treatment in the Washington, DC, area.

Still, the diagnosis represents the latest hurdle for a White House facing mounting challenges both at home and abroad.

Trump is in the third week of a war with Iran that has no clear endgame and limited public support. The conflict is only further deepening the economic angst among Americans that’s driven his approval ratings to all-time lows.

Even before the war, Republicans have been facing a daunting midterm election that threatens to halt much of Trump’s agenda should the party lose control of Congress. Despite passing a sweeping tax-and-spending bill last year, Trump has struggled to effectively sell its merits to voters skeptical that he’s done enough to address their key affordability concerns.

Wiles is at the center of efforts to solve all of those problems, charged with coordinating the White House’s daily activities while simultaneously trying to keep Trump focused and on task.

She is a constant presence in meetings throughout the West Wing and a frequent attendee of Trump’s public events, often positioning herself out of the view of cameras while tapping out streams of texts and emails to aides, allies and friends.

Those close to Wiles have marveled at how she has managed to keep up relationships in her home state of Florida even as she navigates the demands of the West Wing. She continues to send text messages on birthdays, friends have said, and sent out Christmas cards last year clearly in her own writing.

In the wake of her breast cancer diagnosis, former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney recalled in an interview that Wiles underwent treatment for a health issue when she worked for him in 2000 — but that she never let on and he only found out a year afterward (he declined to share specifics on the issue and Wiles did not respond to questions about it).

“You would never know she was dealing with that stuff,” Delaney said. “She can compartmentalize problems and you just wouldn’t know what’s going on in another part of her life. She’s just tough.”

That toughness was on display when she informed the president of her diagnosis.

Both the president, as well as the first lady, encouraged her to take the time she needed away from the White House to deal with her treatment, but Wiles argued she does not plan to do so, the people familiar said.

“The way Susie sees it, everyone knows someone who has had cancer, and they keep doing their jobs,” the person close to Wiles said. In her own announcement of her diagnosis on X on Monday, Wiles noted: “Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.”

It is unclear how her treatments may interfere in her rigorous schedule. White House officials said the team will adjust to any changes as needed.

Over the last several months, Wiles has described the chief of staff job to allies as stressful and all-consuming, according to three people who have spoken with her, though she gave no indication that she was considering giving up the role at any point soon.

By the time she made history as the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, Wiles had already spent four years by Trump’s side — first plotting his political comeback from Mar-a-Lago and then helping manage his presidential campaign.

Trump officials have since operated largely under the assumption — and the hope — that she will serve as chief of staff for the entirety of his second term in office.

“Susie has built a close-knit team in the West Wing because we all fought together on the campaign,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN. “That camaraderie has followed us into the White House, thanks to her leadership. Everyone in the West Wing is rallying around her. No questions asked.”

In a sign of Wiles’ outsized influence inside the Oval Office, when Trump recently recounted his decision to attack Iran, he said he needed to run it by her before making a final call.

“I went to Susie, my beautiful Susie Wiles,” Trump said during a Tuesday event at the US Capitol. “I said, ‘You mind if I take a little excursion, my chief of staff? Because I want to do this.’”

The war effectively upended plans that Wiles had laid months earlier for Trump to pivot his attention to domestic matters and shore up support ahead of the midterms. After a year spent largely occupied with foreign policy priorities, Trump needed to reconnect with voters around the country and focus their economic concerns, she urged him.

“She said, ‘We have to start campaigning, sir,’” Trump recalled during a December speech in Pennsylvania. “I said, ‘I won. What do I have to do? Already?’”

Yet Wiles nevertheless got on board with Trump’s decision to strike Iran, said people familiar with the deliberations in the run-up to the war, in keeping with an approach to the job that has prioritized executing on the president’s wishes rather than seeking to shape them.

That hands-off strategy — characterized by allies as “let Trump be Trump” — marks a sharp contrast compared to the chiefs of staff during the president’s first term who sought to more forcefully set his agenda and manage his decision making.

Trump bristled at those efforts to constrain him and ultimately soured on his top aides, cycling through four chiefs of staff in four years. By comparison, Wiles made clear from the beginning that she saw her role as managing the White House — not the president himself.

In staffing up the White House, Wiles prized competence and loyalty to Trump, aides and allies said. She has since imposed a level of discipline within the building that was never established during the first term, even as she’s allowed Trump to freely test the bounds of his presidency.

“He needs her, and they have a bond that he’s had with none of her predecessors,” said Chris Whipple, who has authored a book on White House chiefs of staff and spoke regularly with Wiles during her first year on the job. “When she opens her mouth, everybody knows she’s speaking for Trump.”

Wiles has not always been successful in convincing Trump to take her advice. In a series of interviews with Whipple last year, she said she’d tried and failed to get him to delay his sweeping tariffs and pressed him to end his “score settling” against political enemies after his first 90 days in office.

The candid remarks sent shockwaves through the West Wing when they were published late last year, prompting questions about why the resolutely press avoidant Wiles chose to speak so openly on the record.

Yet the incident did little to dent her stature. Trump has continued to laud Wiles as “the most powerful woman in the world,” at times affectionately referring to her as “Susie Trump.”

And in the immediate aftermath of her diagnosis, there was notably no apparent jockeying for who might take her place should her treatment become too onerous to stay in the role. Instead, especially at such a critical moment for the administration, there was wide acknowledgement that there may simply be no one else who could do the job.

“I did send her a text that I’ll keep her in my prayers,” the longtime Trump adviser said. “But then again, that’s what I always send her.”

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CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed to this report.