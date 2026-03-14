Pentagon identifies six airmen killed in plane crash in Iraq

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Saturday identified the six airmen killed in an aircraft crash in western Iraq on Thursday.

The airmen are 33-year-old Maj. John A. Klinner of Auburn, Alabama; 31-year-old Capt. Ariana G. Savino of Covington, Washington; 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt of Bardstown, Kentucky; 38-year-old Capt. Seth R. Koval of Mooresville, Indiana; 30-year-old Capt. Curtis J. Angst of Wilmington, Ohio; and 28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons of Columbus, Ohio.

Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Koval, Angst and Simmons were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The crew members were aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said, adding that the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

The Pentagon said Saturday the incident is still under investigation.

A previous statement said that two aircraft were involved in an incident over western Iraq while operating during Operation Epic Fury, the name the Pentagon has given for the war with Iran. The statement said the second aircraft landed safely.

The KC-135 allows aircraft to refuel in the sky to remain in a battle zone for longer. The jets can also be configured to carry cargo and medical patients. The Air Force did not say what mission the jets involved in Thursday’s incident were performing.

The crew members’ deaths bring the number of US troops killed in connection to the war with Iran to 13.

Six US Army Reserve soldiers were killed in an attack on Kuwait’s Shuaiba port on March 1. Another service member died last week after sustaining injuries during an attack in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Klinner leaves behind a wife and three young children, his aunt Jean Marie Dillon shared in a Facebook post.

“If his death means anything — if any of their deaths mean anything — then please, do not look away,” Dillon wrote. “His name was Major Alex Klinner, and he mattered.”

Klinner graduated from Auburn University, which wrote in a statement the school is mourning his death.

“His commitment to serving our nation reflects the courage, character and sense of duty demonstrated by those who choose a life of service,” the university said, while extending its “deepest condolences” to his family.

Savino was a “great human, a future senior leader, a mentor to Latina youth and current Air Force superstar” who died “doing what she loved,” said her friend Ernesto Nisperos in a Facebook post.

Savino was his mentee and a “source of positive energy,” he said. “She was one of those people who lit up every room she walked into. That smile of hers wasn’t just infectious, it was disarming. She brought energy, grit, and a ruthless commitment to making everyone around her better,” Nisperos added.

Simmons of Columbus, Ohio, had a “million-dollar smile,” that his family knew would take him to places, including his dream job, his cousin Tracy Peaks told CNN affiliate WBNS.

Simmons played football and graduated from the Eastmoor Academy High School in 2015 and then worked in security prior to becoming a military boom operator, the WBNS report said.

His parents remembered the exact time uniformed officers came to their door to inform them their son died, his mother Cheryl Simmons told WBNS through tears.

Tyler was their only child, and his mother had once hoped he would choose a different path than the military, according to WBNS.

But his passion for aviation and serving his country was clear, his mother said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Haley Britzky and Brad Lendon contributed to this report.