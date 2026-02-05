Marco Rubio drops one of his job titles, while still juggling several other hats

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — Marco Rubio now has one less critical role to worry about in the Trump administration.

After nearly a year as acting archivist of the United States, Rubio’s tenure has ended.

Rubio’s term expired with the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, which limits the time an acting officer can remain in the position.

The National Archives and Records Administration’s general counsel confirmed in a statement to CNN that Rubio was no longer serving as acting archivist.

“Prior to the conclusion of his tenure, and to the extent permitted by law, Secretary Rubio delegated the authority to perform the functions of the Archivist to James Byron, who continues to serve as Senior Advisor to the Archivist,” Matt Dummermuth, general counsel for the National Archives and Records Administration, added in the statement.

Rubio has worn several hats over the course of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Along with becoming the first person since Henry Kissinger to serve as secretary of state and national security adviser simultaneously, Rubio has been tasked with helping to run the transition of the Venezuelan government after the US ousted Nicolás Maduro – an operation in which Rubio played a key role.

The former US senator from Florida was also the point man on shuttering the US Agency for International Development. Rubio posted on social media in August that he would give that job to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought.

Trump, who used to criticize Rubio and call him “Little Marco,” named Rubio to the role of archivist last February after the surprise dismissal of Colleen Shogan, a Joe Biden appointee and the first woman to hold the post.

The National Archives preserves US government records, including paper documents, photographs, maps, films and computer records. The Federal News Network was first to report that Rubio is no longer acting archivist.

At a State Department event Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance joked about the many hats Rubio wears.

“When he asked me to come and speak today, I said, man, this is your building; why don’t you come and give a speech? And he said, well, because I’ve got five jobs and you’ve only got one,” Vance said. “And so, I figured I might as well do Marco a solid, since he’s also the archivist and the official White House florist and has a number of other jobs in addition to Secretary of State.”

Other members of the administration have poked fun at Rubio’s multiple jobs. During the first cabinet meeting of the year, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin joked that Rubio should help him in the administration’s efforts to rebuild homes impacted by the California wildfires.

“Mr. President, your great secretary of state was looking for another job,” Zeldin said, before the room erupted with laughter.

Byron, who is performing the functions of archivist, was picked by Trump to serve as the senior adviser to the archivist in February, with the president saying that he would “manage the National Archives on a day-to-day basis, while we continue our search for a full-time Archivist.” Byron is the president and CEO of the Richard Nixon Foundation.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.