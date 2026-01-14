Trump says ‘anything less’ than US control of Greenland is ‘unacceptable’

By Kit Maher, Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that “anything less” than US control of Greenland is “unacceptable,” arguing the United States needs the territory for national security purposes, which could in turn strengthen NATO.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote in an early morning Truth Social post. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

The president’s latest comments come as Vice President JD Vance is set to host a meeting Wednesday morning with the Danish foreign minister and his Greenlandic counterpart alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In the social media post, Trump reiterated his assertion that acquiring Greenland, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, is essential for US national security. He added that it is “vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” in reference to the missile defense system the Pentagon is developing. He also argued that NATO leaders should be pushing for the United States to have Greenland.

“NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I,” Trump wrote in the post.

On Tuesday, Trump had dismissed comments from Greenland’s Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who said at a news conference in Copenhagen: “Greenland does not want to be owned by the USA. Greenland does not want to be governed by the USA. Greenland will not be part of the USA. We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

In response, Trump said, “That’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is. Don’t know anything about him, but that’s going to be a big problem for him.”

European leaders firmly reject Trump’s calls to control Greenland

European leaders have rejected Trump’s calls to control Greenland, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning Wednesday that the knock-on effects of the US trying to seize Greenland from Denmark would be “unprecedented.”

“We do not underestimate the statements regarding Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European and allied country were to be affected, the knock-on consequences would be unprecedented,” Macron said, according to his government’s spokesperson. He added that France is monitoring the situation and “will conduct its actions in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated that Greenland belongs to its people, so it is up to Denmark and Greenland to decide.

“For me, it is important Greenlanders know … that we respect (their) wishes and they, they can count on us,” she added.

Denmark’s public broadcaster DR reported that Danish military reinforcements were sent to Greenland in preparation for a potential larger deployment. The Danish Defence Command in Copenhagen would not comment on the specific report but told CNN that it has “increased (its) level of activity in the Arctic over the past year.”

“The Danish Defence, among other things, continuously train the deployment of capabilities in the Arctic and maintain a presence as part of routine task execution as well as in preparation for upcoming activities,” said Louise Hedegaard from the Danish Defence Command.

Trump had suggested over the weekend that he would move forward with his goal to acquire Greenland with or without a deal.

“I’d love to make a deal with them. It’s easier. But one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Asked about the possibility of the move compromising NATO, Trump said, “I’m the one that saved NATO.”

He stopped short of saying he would pull the US out of NATO, adding, “maybe they would be upset” if he took Greenland but expressing indifference about the effects of such a move: “If it affects NATO, then it affects NATO.”

Pressed by CNN on Sunday whether he would increase the amount of US military bases on Greenland in the meantime, Trump said, “We could put a lot of soldiers there right now if I want, but you need more than that. You need ownership. You really need title.”

