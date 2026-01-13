Trump appears to flip someone off at a Ford plant. The White House says it’s ‘appropriate.’

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump appeared to flip someone off as he toured a Michigan Ford plant in an incident caught on video Tuesday, and the White House defended the action as an “appropriate” response to someone screaming at the commander-in-chief.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

A 30-second video, obtained by TMZ, shows someone appearing to yell in the president’s direction, though it is unclear exactly what that person is saying. TMZ reported that person appeared to yell “pedophile protector” at the president.

The video then shows the president pointing to the factory floor a few times as he continues to walk through part of the factory. He then appears to flip off someone on the factory floor with his right hand.

A second video is then played showing what appears to be a more zoomed in shot of the same interaction. It also shows what TMZ suggests is a person yelling “pedophile protector” at the president while he is standing in one place.

In the TMZ video, the president appears to respond by pointing at the person and mouthing or saying “fuck you” twice.

“We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford,” Ford’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications David Tovar said. “We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

