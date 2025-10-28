White House fires all six members of independent federal agency charged with advising the president on design

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — The White House has fired all six members of the Commission of Fine Arts, an independent federal agency charged with advising the president, Congress and the city of Washington, DC, on “matters of design and aesthetics,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

The firings came via email from an adviser in the Presidential Personnel Office.

“On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the Commission on Fine Arts is terminated, effective immediately,” reads the email, which was reviewed by CNN.

The six members were appointed by former President Joe Biden to serve four-year terms.

The Washington Post was first to report on the firings.

The firings come as Trump is involved in planning for a major new monument in Washington, DC: a triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary, marking his latest effort to impose his style on the nation’s capital.

The president is also overseeing a massive overhaul of the East Wing of the White House that includes a proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Trump has estimated the ballroom will cost “about $300 million” and has said it will be funded by himself and donors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

