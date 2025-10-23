Trump says he’s ending trade negotiations with Canada

By Associated Press

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said late Thursday on social media that he was ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada because of recent television ads protesting US tariffs, which he called “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing US court decisions.

The post comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

