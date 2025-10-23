Photos show entirety of East Wing, including its colonnade, torn down

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — The entirety of the White House East Wing appears to have been knocked down, photos published Thursday show, as President Donald Trump moves swiftly ahead with plans to construct a massive new ballroom.

The images from the Associated Press show the demolition work reaching almost to the main executive mansion, with piles of debris and twisted rebar left behind.

The sections that have been demolished include both the East Wing, where first ladies have maintained their offices for several decades, and the East Colonnade, which connected the wing to the main building.

The East Colonnade, with its herringbone brick floors and large windows along one wall, was often where visitors entered the White House for events.

It also housed the family movie theater along its north wall, which was used for screenings since it was built in the early 20th century. Major American film studios often made first-run films available to the White House for presidential viewing.

The theater also occasionally acted as a coatroom.

