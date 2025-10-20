Biden completes a course of radiation therapy for cancer treatment

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Joe Biden has completed a course of radiation therapy as he battles prostate cancer, a spokesperson for Biden told CNN.

It is unclear what Biden’s next treatment steps might be. The spokesperson did not provide details about future treatment options for the former president, who will turn 83 next month.

Biden’s daughter, Ashley, posted a short video of her father ringing the bell, a tradition for many cancer patients upon completing a round of treatment, at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia.

“Rung the Bell!” Ashley Biden wrote in an Instagram story. “Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!”

Another photo featuring the former president; his wife, Dr. Jill Biden; Ashley; and two grandchildren includes the caption, “Dad has been so damn brave throughout his treatment. Grateful.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Biden confirmed he had started radiation therapy as part of his treatment for prostate cancer. He began a pill regimen to treat the cancer earlier this year. Biden’s personal office shared in May that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Biden told CNN in his first comments about the diagnosis two weeks after he received it. “It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good.”

This year, Biden also underwent Mohs surgery, an operation used to remove skin cancer lesions.

Biden is expected to speak in Boston on Sunday when he receives a lifetime achievement award at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. He will also headline an event for the Nebraska Democratic Party in Omaha next month.

