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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Suspect arrested Thursday in connection with shooting at O Street and Laurel Avenue in Lompoc

KEYT
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today at 10:57 am
Published 11:05 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in Lompoc earlier this week.

On May 3, officer were dispatched to a reported shooting at the intersection of North O Street and West Laurel Avenue stated a press release Friday from the Lompoc Police Department.

Arriving officers found that nobody was hit by the gunfire and detectives then took over the investigation shared the local police department.

According to Lompoc Police, detectives were able to identify a 20-year-old man as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, May 4, around 2 p.m., the 20-year-old was located and taken into custody noted the Lompoc Police Department.

He was booked on a charge of maliciously discharging a firearm with a criminal street gang enhancement detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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